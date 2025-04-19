Dr Oz's granddaughter passes out at Oval Office swearing-in ceremony in chaotic scenes

Washington DC - The Oval Office descended into chaos on Friday as the granddaughter of Dr. Mehmet Oz fainted while President Donald Trump spoke at the new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services chief 's swearing-in ceremony.

The granddaughter of Dr. Oz (second from r.) passed out during his swearing-in ceremony as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

Footage showed 11-year-old Philomena Jovanovic collapsing while Trump was answering questions from reporters.

"Philo fainted, Philo fainted," Dr. Oz's daughter and Philomena's mother, Daphne Oz, says in the video, before shouting: "Dad, go!"

Another angle of the incident shows Dr. Oz look over towards his granddaughter, noticing what was happening, and immediately walking over.

Trump stopped speaking immediately and looked on in concern as the press were ordered to leave the room, while the president walked over towards the little girl and asked if she was all right.

After the incident, People cited a statement that said: "A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz's swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office. We are happy to say she is okay."