Elizabeth Warren grills Meta over alleged suppression of Palestinian voices in new letter

Washington DC - Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday sent a letter to Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg demanding information about reported censorship of pro-Palestinian content on social media platforms.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is grilling Meta over alleged suppression of Palestinian voices on its platforms in a new letter. © MICHAEL A. MCCOY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Amidst the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, a humanitarian catastrophe including the deaths of thousands of civilians in Gaza, and the killing of dozens of journalists, it is more important than ever that social media platforms do not censor truthful and legitimate content, particularly as people around the world turn to online communities to share and find information about developments in the region," Warren wrote in the letter, first reported by The Intercept.

Instagram users have relayed hundreds of cases of posts about Palestine being removed without explanation and accounts being suspended.

Meta previously said these removals were the result of glitches in its systems.

A 2021 study found, however, that Meta has a history of violating Palestinian civil rights through censoring posts related to Israeli state violence.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Meta's "temporary risk response measure" automatically flagged content related to Palestine at a higher rate, and that the company had reduced the threshold for removal from 80% certainty that the content violates its policy to 25% for users in Palestine after October 7.