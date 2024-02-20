Elizabeth Warren reveals top pick for her "dream blunt rotation"
Washington DC - Senator Elizabeth Warren was recently asked about who she would approve to be a part of her "dream blunt rotation," and her response might surprise you.
During an interview for Sunday's episode of the Pod Save America podcast, host Jon Favreau popped the seemingly random question, which garnered a huge laugh from the 74-year-old Massachusetts Democrat.
"For those who aren't familiar," Favreau explained, "a dream blunt rotation is a group of people you'd hypothetically like to smoke weed with because they'd be a really fun time."
Warren, who has been a longtime proponent of marijuana legalization and drug reform, tried to evade the magic herb in her response.
"All I'm really telling you, this has nothing to do with weed," Warren said. "It's who you think is fun… these are people you'd go get pedicures with; this what you're telling me."
Favreau went on to list several potential politicians to get blunted with, including President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. But it wasn't until he mentioned Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson that he truly got Warren's attention.
"Oh, 'The Rock!' Oh, I’m stopping there," she said, adding that she would choose only him "four times."
Even after Favreau pitched names with more pop culture relevance, such as Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift, Warren stood her ground, insisting that "I'm still with The Rock."
Does Elizabeth Warren have a crush on The Rock?
Warren's recent comments aren't the first time she has expressed a heightened interest in the pro-wrestler turned-movie star.
Back in 2019, she was asked for her thoughts about rumors that Johnson could be planning a presidential run in 2020, which he ultimately decided against.
"Who doesn't like The Rock?" Warren said at the time. "And I have to say, who doesn't love The Rock's wardrobe choices? Don't they just knock you out? Those vests and the pink shirts… Oh man, it is eye candy."
During their interview, Favreau also pitched the idea of a "nightmare blunt rotation" that would include names like Elon Musk and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.
"I'm starting to feel a little sick," she responded. "That is really awful to contemplate."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP