French President pushes back on speculation after wife is caught on video shoving him in the face

Hanoi, Vietnam - French President Emmanuel Macron recently suffered an embarrassing public incident when his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron, was caught on camera shoving him in the face.

French President Emmanuel Macron (r.) has been doing damage control after First Lady Brigitte Macron was caught on camera shoving his face. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

On Sunday, the two traveled to Vietnam, the first destination in their planned three-country tour of Southeast Asia.

After their plane landed, the door was opened for the leader and his wife to disembark. President Macron was seen in the door frame having a conversation with someone, when suddenly, his wife's hands were seen shoving his face.

Macron looked stunned by the move and turned to realize the door was open, with multiple news cameras having caught the incident.

He gave an awkward smile and wave, stepped out of frame, and reappeared to exit the plane with his wife in tow, who seemingly refused to hold his arm.

Clips of the incident quickly went viral and sparked speculation about what led to the first lady's aggressive move.

When he was later pressed by reporters, Macron dismissed the incident, insisting he and his wife were "play fighting" and called speculation surrounding it "nonsense."

"I was bickering, or rather joking, with my wife," Macron claimed. "It's nothing. I'm surprised by it, it turns into some kind of global catastrophe where people are even coming up with theories to explain it."

In a statement, his office further claimed the two were "decompressing" before the trip "by horsing around" and said the "moment of complicity" was needed to "give ammunition to the conspiracy theorists."