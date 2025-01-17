Ex-Oakland mayor Sheng Thao criminally indicted after recall

Oakland, California - Former Oakland mayor Sheng Thao has been criminally indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment, reported Thursday by the San Francisco Chronicle, came seven months after the FBI raided Thao's home and two months after Oakland voters elected to recall her from office.



A formal announcement and unveiling of the charges is expected Friday, according to the Chronicle.

The same day the FBI was spotted removing boxes from Thao's home, agents searched several other local properties. Among those were homes of members of the wealthy Duong family, owners of Cal Waste Solutions.

The recycling company has previously been investigated over campaign contributions to Thao and other city officials, Oaklandside reported back in 2020.

As the controversy heats up around Thao, Oakland voters are preparing to cast their ranked-choice ballots in an April 15 special election to replace the recalled mayor.