Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home raided by FBI

Oakland, California - The FBI raided a home owned by Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Thursday for an as yet unspecified reason.

The FBI raided the home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, but the agency has not yet shared its reason for doing so. © JP Yim / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The FBI is conducting court authorized law enforcement activity on Maiden Lane. We are unable to provide additional information at this time," the agency said in a statement to CBS News Bay Area.

Reporters on the scene witnessed the FBI carrying boxes out of Thao's home, although it was unclear what was inside.

The investigation also included the search of several other local properties. Among those were homes owned by members of the wealthy Duong family, owners of Cal Waste Solutions.

The recycling company has previously been investigated over campaign contributions to Thao and other city officials, Oaklandside reported back in 2020.

Thao served on the city council before she was elected to the mayor in 2022.