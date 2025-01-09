Barbara Lee announces Oakland mayoral bid

Oakland, California - Former Congresswoman Barbara Lee is running to become the next mayor of Oakland, California.

"Look, they say Oakland is a mess. I hear this all the time. Our problems are too large to be solved," Lee (78) says in a campaign announcement video shared to social media on Wednesday.

"They've said we are a city divided, but let's show them that we are one Oakland. That's in our DNA," she adds.

Lee goes on to highlight many of the challenges facing the city, from the housing and homelessness crises to threats to small businesses, economic livelihood, and public safety.

"Together we can house our neighbors, ensure everyone feels safe in our homes – and I mean everyone – and in all of our communities, provide good living wage jobs, economic development, support our small businesses and rebuild our trust," she says in the video.

"Together we can make Oakland a beacon for innovators and dreamers, for artists and builders, for women and minority entrepreneurs, creating opportunities that lift all communities and make an Oakland for all."