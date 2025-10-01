FCC chair denies threatening Jimmy Kimmel as he points finger at Democrats

Washington DC - Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr recently claimed that he never threatened to take away comedian Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, arguing instead that critics "misrepresented" his remarks.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr (pictured) has claimed he never threatened to cancel Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the host's comments on the killing of Charlie Kirk. © John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Guardian, Carr shared his views during a press conference on Tuesday and claimed that it was all a part of intentional "distortion and projection" put together by Democrats.

"There was no threat made or suggested that if Jimmy Kimmel didn't get fired, that someone was going to lose their license," Carr stated.

"I've seen that there's a lot of Democrats that are writing letters saying that is what happened, and it simply didn't."

Last month, Carr did an interview in which he was asked about Kimmel having made jokes related to the assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk on a recent episode.

Carr urged broadcasters to "take action" against Kimmel, and at one point stated, "We can do this the easy way or the hard way."

Hours after the interview, two major broadcasters announced they would stop airing Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which led to ABC abruptly canceling the show "indefinitely."

In his latest remarks, Carr insisted, "The very same Democrats that are saying that I said something that I didn't are the same ones that engaged in that exact same type of conduct that they claim I did."