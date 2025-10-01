FCC chair denies threatening Jimmy Kimmel as he points finger at Democrats
Washington DC - Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr recently claimed that he never threatened to take away comedian Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, arguing instead that critics "misrepresented" his remarks.
According to The Guardian, Carr shared his views during a press conference on Tuesday and claimed that it was all a part of intentional "distortion and projection" put together by Democrats.
"There was no threat made or suggested that if Jimmy Kimmel didn't get fired, that someone was going to lose their license," Carr stated.
"I've seen that there's a lot of Democrats that are writing letters saying that is what happened, and it simply didn't."
Last month, Carr did an interview in which he was asked about Kimmel having made jokes related to the assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk on a recent episode.
Carr urged broadcasters to "take action" against Kimmel, and at one point stated, "We can do this the easy way or the hard way."
Hours after the interview, two major broadcasters announced they would stop airing Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which led to ABC abruptly canceling the show "indefinitely."
In his latest remarks, Carr insisted, "The very same Democrats that are saying that I said something that I didn't are the same ones that engaged in that exact same type of conduct that they claim I did."
Brendan Carr explains how Jimmy Kimmel cancellation was a good thing
Kimmel's suspension was met with widespread protests and boycotts from viewers, leading ABC to reconsider and ultimately reinstate his show.
During Tuesday's press conference, Carr explained how the entire debacle was a good thing and could lead to similar incidents in the future.
"What we saw over the last two weeks was, probably for the first time in maybe 20 or 30 years, local TV stations – the actual licensed entities that are tied to specific communities – pushing back and saying that they did not want to run particular national programs," Carr said.
"They felt like they could stand up for themselves. I think it's a good thing. And I hope that we can see potentially more of that going ahead," he added.
Following his remarks, Anna Gomez, the only Democrat on the commission, criticized Carr, arguing, "This FCC threatened to go after [ABC], seizing on a late-night comedian's comments as a pretext to punish speech it disliked."
"That led to a new low of corporate capitulation that put the foundation of the first amendment in danger," Gomez added.
Cover photo: John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP