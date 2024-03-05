Ron DeSantis suffers defeat over Stop WOKE Act as court blasts "First Amendment sin"

Atlanta, Georgia - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suffered a defeat on Monday after a federal appeals court struck down key provisions of his signature 2022 Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act.

Florida Republicans' restrictions on addressing race-related issues in workplace training violate basic First Amendment rights, the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.

"This is not the first era in which Americans have held widely divergent views on important areas of morality, ethics, law and public policy," the 22-page opinion states. "And it is not the first time that these disagreements have seemed so important, and their airing so dangerous, that something had to be done. But now, as before, the First Amendment keeps the government from putting its thumb on the scale."

"By limiting its restrictions to a list of ideas designated as offensive, the Act targets speech based on its content. And by barring only speech that endorses any of those ideas, it penalizes certain viewpoints – the greatest First Amendment sin."

The decision upheld an August 2022 preliminary injunction issued by US District Judge Mark Walker.