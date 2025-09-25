Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis trade insults in public feud: "Poop and porn in his pocket"

Sacramento, California - Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis traded public insults as the two governors escalated their bitter, long-standing feud.

Speaking to Fox News's Jesse Watters, DeSantis blasted the Democratic leader for signing a new law aimed at banning ICE agents from wearing masks while conducting their large-scale immigration raids in California.

"Well this is a governor, Jesse, who is saying that he does not want ICE agents to put their masks on," DeSantis said. "And they're doing that for their safety because there's a threat to them and their family!"

"This is the same governor who forced two-year-olds to wear masks during Covid, and he wielded executive power to muzzle people," he added.

"Dude keeps poop and porn in his pocket," Newsom responded in a post on X . "Won't be taking advice from him."

His comments are a reference to a televised debate between the two, during which DeSantis produced a map supposedly showing areas of San Francisco that are covered in human feces.