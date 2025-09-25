Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis trade insults in public feud: "Poop and porn in his pocket"
Sacramento, California - Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis traded public insults as the two governors escalated their bitter, long-standing feud.
Speaking to Fox News's Jesse Watters, DeSantis blasted the Democratic leader for signing a new law aimed at banning ICE agents from wearing masks while conducting their large-scale immigration raids in California.
"Well this is a governor, Jesse, who is saying that he does not want ICE agents to put their masks on," DeSantis said. "And they're doing that for their safety because there's a threat to them and their family!"
"This is the same governor who forced two-year-olds to wear masks during Covid, and he wielded executive power to muzzle people," he added.
"Dude keeps poop and porn in his pocket," Newsom responded in a post on X . "Won't be taking advice from him."
His comments are a reference to a televised debate between the two, during which DeSantis produced a map supposedly showing areas of San Francisco that are covered in human feces.
At the time, the Florida governor also displayed book queer author's memoir, which he called pornography, to justify banning books from public libraries.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images & AFP/JP Yim/Getty Images