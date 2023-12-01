Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis trade barbs over America's future in much-anticipated debate

Atlanta, Georgia - The leaders of two of the largest US states went head-to-head Thursday in a prime-time debate offering contrasting views of how the deeply-polarized nation should be run – and a preview of how the 2028 White House race might look.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (l.) and Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom held their first in-person debate on Thursday outside Atlanta, Georgia. © SAUL LOEB, ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom, his counterpart in Democratic California, have been hammering each other for years over their vastly differing outlooks, but the at times bad-tempered debate marked their first in-person clash.



The pair represent almost one in five Americans – California is the largest US state and Florida is third – and debate host Fox News had billed the showdown as a clash between liberal blue and conservative red America.

The 45-year-old Florida governor, once seen as the most viable alternative to scandal-plagued Donald Trump for the Republican party's presidential nomination, is desperate to revive a flagging White House bid going into election year.

Newsom (56) isn't running, but speculation about a presidential campaign in 2028 has grown with his appearances on the stump for President Joe Biden.

Urging Americans to choose "freedom over failure," DeSantis said Newsom was "joined at the hip" with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, adding sarcastically that they had "done a great job."

"What California represents is the Biden-Harris agenda on steroids," he said. "They would love nothing more than to get four more years to be able to take the California model nationally, that would be disastrous for working people."

But it was a mixed message as he also accused Newsom of running a "shadow campaign" to usurp 81-year-old Biden in the event that declining cognitive health rendered him unable to run.

Newsom has spent much of the election cycle needling DeSantis over gun control, abortion restrictions, and other so-called "culture war" issues such as the teaching of gender and sexuality in classrooms. He accused his opponent, who has been criticized over book bans in Florida libraries, of "using education as a sword for your cultural purge."

He also blasted the Republican doing "nothing meaningful" on gun safety after the 2018 mass shooting that killed 14 students and three staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.