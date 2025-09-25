Curtis Sliwa says he was offered bribe to drop out of NYC mayoral race and threatens to name names

New York, New York - Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa said he has been offered big money to drop out of the New York City mayoral race.

New York City's Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa said wealthy donors have offered him big sums of money to drop his campaign. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Sliwa told NBC New York on Wednesday that wealthy donors to other candidates have approached him and offered him money to abandon his campaign.

"I am not leaving this race. And billionaires out there: you keep offering me millions. I'm going to start taping these conversations," the Guardian Angels founder warned.

"First of all, it's unethical. It's illegal. It's a bribe," Sliwa said of the alleged offers.

"Stop the bribery. I'm not dropping out," he added.

Sliwa did not say who had approached him, but his comments suggest he could start naming names if the calls don't stop.

After the remarks, a spokesperson for former Governor Andrew Cuomo called the Republican candidate "a liar and a fraudster, who has admitted to faking crimes for publicity."

A super PAC supporting Cuomo's independent candidacy has raked in huge donations from billionaires who see the ex-governor as their best chance of defeating first-place contender Zohran Mamdani.