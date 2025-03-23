Gavin Newsom's aisle-crossing podcast ruffles feathers on both sides

Los Angeles, California - A jovial new podcast in which California Governor Gavin Newsom pals around with provocative right-wing guests has infuriated the Democratic Party, as its leaders clash over the best way to fight back against Donald Trump .

In an apparent bid to court centrist US voters, Newsom – a presumed frontrunner for the Democratic leadership – this month launched This is Gavin Newsom, pledging to talk to "those I fundamentally disagree with."

Across the first few episodes, Newsom banters with Republicans like activist Charlie Kirk and firebrand Steve Bannon, agreeing with many of their views, like barring trans women from female sports.

Many Democrats on the party's left flank have blasted Newsom for providing a platform to views and figures they consider to be taboo, and failing to push back on his guests' inflammatory statements and lies.

But some Republicans like Anne Dunsmore, a veteran fundraiser who has spearheaded efforts to recall Newsom in California, say the strategy is smarter than it appears.

"He's doing what everybody else ought to be doing," she said. "The guy is not stupid."

This week, conservative host Megyn Kelly cautioned against Republicans going on the podcast, warning it may help a potential future Democratic nominee build "an audience that's large and can appeal to both sides."

Right-wing voices dominate the US' most popular podcasts, which were widely credited with aiding Trump's victory last November. Democrats have struggled to gain a foothold in the booming medium.

"I don't like to see it, because my own feeling is this guy's in training for 2028... we should not be helping him," said Kelly, on her podcast.