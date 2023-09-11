Gavin Newsom calls Ron DeSantis "functionally authoritarian" ahead of debate
Washington DC - California Governor Gavin Newsom shared some of his thoughts on Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis as the two prepare to battle it out on the debate stage.
Forget about Musk vs. Zuckerberg - the fight everyone should be keeping an eye on is Newsom vs. DeSantis!
On Sunday, an interview between Newsom and MSNBC host Chuck Todd had the politician leveling some harsh criticism at his opponent.
"I worry about the fetishness for autocracy that we're seeing not just from [Donald] Trump, but around the world, and notably across this country," Newsom explained.
"I've made the point about DeSantis that I think he's functionally authoritarian," he continued. "I'm worried more, in many respects, about Trumpism, which transcends well beyond his term and time in tenure."
Many critics have voiced concern about President Joe Biden's age as he runs for re-election in 2024, and some have proposed that Newsom would make a fantastic candidate to step in if Biden were to drop out of the race. Newsom insisted that he has no intentions of running against Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris and praised the president for his administration's accomplishments.
Though he argued that the "vengeance in Donald Trump's heart right now is more of a threat" than a DeSantis presidency, he has been in talks with the Florida governor to hold an event for them to talk out their differences.
Is a debate between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom still happening?
During the interview, Todd pressed the governor about talks of a debate taking place between him and DeSantis, which is rumored to be hosted by Fox News and moderated by host Sean Hannity.
Newsom revealed both parties are "getting closer" to finalizing the plans for the event but have recently been dealing with a "venue issue" regarding the size of the audience.
The event was previously scheduled for November 8, but neither has confirmed if the date still stands.
When asked if he was still fine with Hannity moderating, Newsom described it as "two against one," but went on to state, "Bring it on."
Cover photo: Collage: Alex Wroblewski & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP