Mark Zuckerberg shades Elon Musk with cage fight plans up in the air!

Palo Alto, California - Mark Zuckerberg called his arch-rival Elon Musk for avoiding their proposed cage fight, accusing the X owner of not being "serious" and saying that "it's time to move on."

Musk quickly responded, calling Zuckerberg "a chicken."



"He can't eat at (Chic fil-A, a fried chicken outlet) because that would be cannibalism," Musk said in another post on X, referring to Zuckerberg.

The putdown came Sunday evening, after Zuckerberg posted on Threads that he's been ready for their fight, but that Musk has been delaying.

"Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me," Zuckerberg wrote.

The two have been hinting at a potential fight for months, and as early as last Friday, Musk was teasing the possibility of staging the event in Italy.

"I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity," said Zuckerberg, referring to the UFC president who many speculated was helping organize the event.