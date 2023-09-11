Kamala Harris claps back and speaks out on Joe Biden's age

Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris said she is prepared to step in for Joe Biden if she ever needed to, but insists there is no need to worry about the president.

Vice President Kamala Harris (r.) said in an interview on Sunday that she is ready to take over Joe Biden's role as president if he were unable to serve. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP

Kamala is in the dugout and ready to step up to the plate.

On Sunday, the 58-year-old VP sat down for an interview on the CBS show Face the Nation, where she was asked if she was ready to take over the presidential position if Biden (80) was unable to carry out his duties.

"Yes, I am, if necessary," Harris said confidently. "But Joe Biden is going to be fine, and let me tell you something: I work with Joe Biden every day."

Critics of the president regularly argue that at 80 years old, the oldest age of any sitting president, Biden is too old to run and maintain his place in office.