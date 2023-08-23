George Santos received homophobic death threats from Florida man

Washington DC - A Florida man has been charged with leaving homophobic death threats on New York Representative George Santos ' office phone.

New York Representative George Santos reported a death threat left on his office phone line, which led to the arrest and indictment of a Florida man. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the indictment filed with the Southern Florida District Court, Frank Stanzione, who is described as a "long-standing, active advocate for gay rights" left a voice message bizarrely peppered with homophobic slurs that threatened to "bash [Santos'] head in with a bat until [his] brains are splattered across the f***ing wall."

The violent rant ended with a chilling line: "You and your husband are dead."

The congressman's office reported the message to the US Capitol Police and Stanzione was eventually identified with the help of triangulation through cellular phone towers. He allegedly told arresting officers that he was "offended by Santos" and his stance on gay issues and wanted to "make him feel like a piece of s***."

The Floridian faces a maximum of five years in prison.

Santos responded to news of the indictment on X, writing; "Left or Right, Democrats or Republicans, death threats against elected officials should NEVER be tolerated."

"I'm glad to see our justice system working to keep our public servants and their families safe from threats of harm," he added.