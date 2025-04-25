George Santos hit with lengthy sentence in fraud trial: "Where is the remorse?"

Central Islip, New York - Disgraced former Congressman George Santos was sentenced by a federal judge on Friday to over seven years in prison for wire fraud and identity theft charges.

According to NBC News, US District Judge Joanna Seybert ruled Santos is to serve 87 months in prison and ordered him to pay nearly $374,000 in restitution.

He will now have to surrender himself by July 25.

The former New York representative pled guilty last year to using stolen donor money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle for himself.

His legal team had requested the minimum mandatory sentencing of two years for his offenses, but prosecutors pushed for the maximum, recently pointing to his social media activity, which they say demonstrates that he is not at all remorseful for his actions.

Santos made a tearful plea for mercy to Judge Seybert, and acknowledged he had "betrayed the confidence" of his constituents," but she wasn't having any of it.

"Where is the remorse?" she said before handing down the ruling, adding that while she doesn't like sending people to prison, he is "fully deserving" of the sentencing.

Last December, Santos was ousted from Congress after an ethics report alleged that he filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct while in office.