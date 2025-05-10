George Santos reaches out to Trump with desperate plea in tearful interview

New York, New York - Disgraced ex-congressman George Santos took to the air waves on Thursday night to beg President Donald Trump for a pardon after receiving a seven-year prison sentence.

Santos used a teary-eyed appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored to beg Trump for a presidential pardon. © AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Santos dissolved into tears during his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored as he begged to be pardoned after being found guilty of wire fraud and identity theft.

On April 25, US District Judge Joanna Seybert sentenced the fraudster to 87 months in prison and ordered him to pay $374,000 in restitution.

"I’m not an altar boy, I'm not pretending to be one – but I’m not a hardened criminal," Santos told UK talk show host Piers Morgan. "I’ll take a commutation, clemency, whatever the president is willing to give me."

Morgan expressed support for Santos, and said that Trump should at least consider a pardon, despite the congressman's "indefensible actions."

"On the most personal level, if I had the opportunity – President Trump, I'd appreciate it if you can give me a consideration," the ex-New York representative. said.

"I'd like to take all of the bad I've done and transform it into positive, even by being able to point out... other bad actors doing similar actions to what I did."

Santos has been ordered to surrender to federal agents on July 25, giving him about three months to complete his restitution payments before going prison.