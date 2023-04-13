George Santos takes heat for supporting a controversial AR-15 bill

New York, New York - Constituents of Rep. George Santos met outside his Queens office to protest his support of a bill that aims to make the AR-15 the "national rifle of the United States."

Protesters rallied at Congressman George Santos' Queens office to protest his support of a bill that aims to make the AR-15 the national rifle of the US. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

According to CBS, protesters rallied outside his office in Douglaston on Wednesday as the controversial representative was touring a Coast Guard station in Eatons Neck.

Linda Beigel Schulman, who spoke during the rally, shared how her son was killed in 2018 by a gunman using an AR-15 during a school shooting in Parkland.

"Once a gunman has an AR-15 in the building, people will die," she reportedly said.

Alabama Congressman Barry Moore introduced the controversial bill in February, which has been co-sponsored by Santos and fellow Congress members Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

Many have criticized the bill and its timing as the US has seen a rise in mass shootings in recent years, many of which were committed with the AR-15.

"How in the world can you even think of making that a national gun?" Schulman said at the protest. "It's beyond belief."

In a statement to CBS, Santos said that while he was "deeply saddened" by the recent AR-15 shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, "I have always been a supporter of the Second Amendment, and I remain committed to supporting policy that addresses mental health."