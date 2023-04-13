George Santos takes heat for supporting a controversial AR-15 bill
New York, New York - Constituents of Rep. George Santos met outside his Queens office to protest his support of a bill that aims to make the AR-15 the "national rifle of the United States."
According to CBS, protesters rallied outside his office in Douglaston on Wednesday as the controversial representative was touring a Coast Guard station in Eatons Neck.
Linda Beigel Schulman, who spoke during the rally, shared how her son was killed in 2018 by a gunman using an AR-15 during a school shooting in Parkland.
"Once a gunman has an AR-15 in the building, people will die," she reportedly said.
Alabama Congressman Barry Moore introduced the controversial bill in February, which has been co-sponsored by Santos and fellow Congress members Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.
Many have criticized the bill and its timing as the US has seen a rise in mass shootings in recent years, many of which were committed with the AR-15.
"How in the world can you even think of making that a national gun?" Schulman said at the protest. "It's beyond belief."
In a statement to CBS, Santos said that while he was "deeply saddened" by the recent AR-15 shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, "I have always been a supporter of the Second Amendment, and I remain committed to supporting policy that addresses mental health."
Rep. Santos never made it to his office Wednesday, but protesters did confront office staff which led local police to be called in.
