George Santos believes he is totally cooked in fraud trial and makes stunning prison request

Central Islip, New York - Disgraced former congressman George Santos will soon face sentencing in his fraud trial, and he readily admits that he is expecting the worst.

Former congressman George Santos said he will soon go to prison and expects to receive the maximum sentence in his fraud trial. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As Santos prepares to be sentenced on Friday in his ongoing trial regarding alleged wire fraud and identity theft, he told The New York Times on Wednesday that he expects he will be hit with the maximum sentence.

"Right now, my expectation is I'm going to prison for 87 months. I'm totally resigned," Santos said.

"I came to this world alone. I will deal with it alone, and I will go out alone."

The former New York representative – who was ousted from Congress last December after an ethics report alleged that he filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct while in office - has pled guilty, but still insists that the sentence sought by prosecutors is too harsh.

On Thursday, Santos told fellow disgraced ex-congressman Matt Gaetz that he wasn't sure what a "fair" punishment would be, but said "seven years is pretty, pretty out there."

He also revealed that he plans "to serve the entirety of any incarceratory (sic) sentence in solitary confinement, because I fear for my safety."