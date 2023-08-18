Georgia state senator makes big move to protest Trump indictment

Atlanta, Georgia – State Senator Colton Moore is calling for an emergency legislative session to "review the actions" of District Attorney Fani Willis , who recently indicted former President Donald Trump .

Georgia state Senator Colton Moore (r.) is calling for an emergency legislative session to investigate District Attorney Fani Wills (l.) for indicting Donald Trump. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / Twitter / @realColtonMoore

Late Monday night, Willis charged Trump and 18 other defendants with alleged crimes related to their efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

State Governor Brian Kemp has publicly defended the case, arguing that the 2020 election wasn't stolen as Trump has falsely claimed.

But MAGA Republicans aren't dealing with the news well, most notably Georgia Senator Colton Moore.

On Thursday, Moore posted a video on social media announcing that he has called for an emergency legislative session to "investigate corrupt" Willis.

"I'm sick and tired of these weak, so-called leaders telling us to sit down and be quite," he said, later adding, "We've got a country to save."

In the caption of the post, Moore states, "We must defund her office... and if appropriate... IMPEACH."

He later posted the letter of the request he sent to Kemp, which has been shared by several far-right MAGA enthusiasts including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. MTG publicly slammed Kemp's response, and told Moore he was doing a "Great job."



But, like many of his Trump supporting contemporaries, Moore has yet to break down his exact issues with the charges, or what exactly makes Willis "corrupt."