GOP Rep. Ken Burns slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for "absurd" impeachment efforts

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been beefing with a fellow Republican who has been calling her out for her "absurd" efforts to impeach President Joe Biden .

Representative Ken Buck (l) criticized fellow member of Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene for her efforts to impeach President Joe Biden. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Greene has been on an adamant campaign to get Biden impeached from office but has offered little evidence to argue her case.

Over the weekend, she shared a surprising post on social media where she seemed to pull the brakes on her efforts by urging Congress to "vote for an impeachment inquiry" instead of "a rush impeachment vote."

On Sunday, fellow GOP Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado was asked about MTG's post during an interview with MSNBC, and he held nothing back in his response.

"Marjorie filed articles of impeachment on President Biden before he was sworn into office more than two and a half years ago," Buck said. "The idea that she is now the expert on impeachment or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd."

While Buck represents the older face of the Republican Party, Greene, who was recently dubbed "MAGA's MVP," has been a rising star within the new brand of right-wing conservatism that spreads conspiracy theories and harbors an unquestioning allegiance to former President Donald Trump.

Greene quickly clapped back at Buck's critique as she delivered a response in the most MTG way possible.