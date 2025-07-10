GOP Rep. Randy Fine faces backlash over Islamophobic attack on colleague

Washington DC - Florida Representative Randy Fine is facing backlash after he made Islamophobic remarks aimed at one of his colleagues.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar shared an X post calling Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "war criminal" and admonishing President Donald Trump and her colleagues for platforming him instead of holding him "accountable for his crimes" in Gaza.

In his response, Fine appeared to suggest that Omar, who is Muslim and originally from Somalia, is a terrorist.

"I'm sure it is difficult to see us welcome the killer of so many of your fellow Muslim terrorists," Fine wrote.

"The only shame is that you serve in Congress."

Numerous X users reacted negatively to Fine's remarks, with many demanding that he resign. One account pointed out that he has made many similar comments before and that he has taken over $402 thousand in donations from the pro-Israel lobby.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries shared a statement in response, calling the insults "unhinged, racist, and Islamophobic" and demanding that Fine apologize. Omar agreed, tagging GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson as she called for Fine to face "accountability."

So far, Johnson has not condemned the remarks, nor has any other Republican member of the House.