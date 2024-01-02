Has Ted Cruz "cursed" Texas sports? Fans sure seem to think so

Austin, Texas - Sports fans in Texas are convinced that Senator Ted Cruz is cursed after it was discovered that the home team loses at every sporting event he attends in the state.

Senator Ted Cruz attended a Texas Longhorns game and, when the team lost, many sports fans started to believe that he has "cursed" the state's sporting events. © Kyle Rivas/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Cruz made a public appearance at NRG Stadium in Houston for the college football Sugar Bowl match between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies.

After the Longhorns suffered a defeat, losing 37 to 31, many fans took to social media to blame Cruz with many users sharing "the curse strikes again!"

As a big fan of Texas sports teams – most notably the Houston Astros – Cruz has made a habit of showing up to games, which others have taken as a sign that the home team will surely lose.

Fans are so convinced Cruz's presence will inevitably predict the outcome that some are calling for him to be banned from all Texas sporting events.

"We need to call a special session to ban Ted Cruz from appearing at ANY Texas sporting event in the future," one user boldly argued.

Cruz doesn't seem to find the jinx theory very funny, however. Last October, he called Rolling Stone "lying hacks" after they reported that the senator would be attending an Astros game despite fans "begging him to stay home."