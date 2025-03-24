Trump administration to turn White House Easter Egg roll into a corporate sponsored event

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration are offering massive corporate interests a chance to showcase their brands during the upcoming White House Easter Egg roll event.

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump's administration is seeking corporate sponsors to help fund this year's White House Easter Egg roll. © Collage: Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

According to a pamphlet provided to potential bidders and obtained by The New York Times, an event production company called Harbinger is offering financial backers three different packages ranging from $75,000 to $200,000.



The packages offer a number of perks, such as tickets to an invite-only brunch with First Lady Melania Trump, who is expected to host the event.

The pamphlet promises backers will gain "valuable brand visibility and national recognition," and the contributions will "allow the event to be privately funded without taxpayer money."

The funds raised from the effort are expected to be given to the White House Historical Association, a private nonprofit organization.

Critics have taken issue with the move to turn the event into a branding showcase, with many arguing it appears to break regulations prohibiting government employees from using their public office for private gain.

Since he was re-elected, Trump has made his alignment with corporate interests a focus of his administration. During his inauguration, he was joined on stage by the country's biggest CEOs, many of whom donated millions to his election efforts.