MAGA rep. Nancy Mace considers gubernatorial run to stop South Carolina from going "woke"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Nancy Mace recently revealed she has been mulling over the idea of running for governor of South Carolina in an effort to defeat the leftist agenda.
On Sunday, Mace sat down for an interview with Fox News, during which she claimed the state that has re-elected her three times as representative of its 1st District has gone "woke."
"I will be making a decision over the next couple of days about my future," Mace explained.
"I believe I may be forced to run for governor because I can't watch my beautiful red state of South Carolina go woke. It's gone woke over the last couple of years."
Mace argued that "activist" judges and government officials are allowing immigrant "rapists, murderers, and pedophiles" to face little to no prison time for criminal offenses, and she wants to get rid of them.
She made it clear that she supports President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration agenda, revealing that her favorite things to watch these days are YouTube videos "where illegals are in court and ICE shows up to drag them out of court and deport them."
The following day, Mace shared an X post with an image teasing that a special announcement is coming soon, along with the caption, "Big things ahead. Are you ready?"
Nancy Mace's MAGA transformation
Since Mace was elected in 2021, she has repeatedly faced criticism for pushing hateful rhetoric, shamelessly using racial slurs and expletives, and persistently trying to get media attention with bizarre public stunts.
Last year, Mace had a falling out with former members of her campaign staff, who claimed she was a nightmare to work for.
Several of the ex-staffers also pointed out Mace's fixation with gaining public attention on social media and in TV interviews.
After the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021, Mace was one of the few republicans to criticize President Donald Trump's role in it and outright blamed him for the riots.
This led to Trump endorsing Mace's challenger when she ran for re-election in 2022.
Since then, Mace has become a full-blown MAGA Republican, using her position to praise everything the president does and as a bully pulpit for his most controversial policies.
Recently, Mace surprisingly voted in favor of a Democrat-led motion to force the Department of Justice to release the files on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Despite this, she doesn't appear to believe Trump – who was close friends with Epstein – would be implicated in any way.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP