MAGA rep. Nancy Mace considers gubernatorial run to stop South Carolina from going "woke"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Nancy Mace recently revealed she has been mulling over the idea of running for governor of South Carolina in an effort to defeat the leftist agenda.

During a recent interview, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace said she is considering running for governor as she believes her state has gone "woke." © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Mace sat down for an interview with Fox News, during which she claimed the state that has re-elected her three times as representative of its 1st District has gone "woke."

"I will be making a decision over the next couple of days about my future," Mace explained.

"I believe I may be forced to run for governor because I can't watch my beautiful red state of South Carolina go woke. It's gone woke over the last couple of years."

Mace argued that "activist" judges and government officials are allowing immigrant "rapists, murderers, and pedophiles" to face little to no prison time for criminal offenses, and she wants to get rid of them.

She made it clear that she supports President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration agenda, revealing that her favorite things to watch these days are YouTube videos "where illegals are in court and ICE shows up to drag them out of court and deport them."

The following day, Mace shared an X post with an image teasing that a special announcement is coming soon, along with the caption, "Big things ahead. Are you ready?"