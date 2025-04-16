House Republicans warn Mike Johnson against potential Medicaid cuts

Washington DC - A handful of House Republicans recently warned Speaker Mike Johnson that they will not support his final budget reconciliation bill if it will result in cuts to Medicaid.

On Monday, a dozen House Republicans sent a letter to Johnson and other GOP leaders, arguing that while they support "targeted reforms to improve program integrity, reduce improper payments, and modernize delivery systems to fix flaws in the program," they "cannot and will not support" the bill if it involves "any reduction in Medicaid coverage for vulnerable populations."

The lawmakers said they represent districts with "high rates of constituents who depend on Medicaid" and insisted the bill "must not come at the expense of those who depend on these benefits for their health and economic security."

The letter comes after Congress adopted a budget last week that unlocks trillions of dollars for President Donald Trump's MAGA agenda, which includes massively cutting and minimizing the federal government.

The budget includes an $880 billion cut to the Department of Health, which critics argue cannot be done without slashing Medicaid.

Trump and his MAGA allies have repeatedly vowed not to cut Medicaid and other social programs but have continued to insist that massive reforms are needed to weed out alleged fraud.