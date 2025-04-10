RFK Jr. admits he's "not familiar" with cuts to his health department

Washington DC - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) admitted that he is "not familiar" with billions in cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) by President Donald Trump 's administration.

RFK Jr. said that he is "not familiar" with billions in cuts made to his department by the Trump administration. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sitting down with CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook on Wednesday, RFK Jr. implied that he had no knowledge of more than $11 billion in cuts to the HHS.

Funding is set to be stripped from programs related to mental health, infectious diseases, vaccinations, addiction, and more. LaPook pointed to a more than 50-page document that he had gone through detailing the HHS cuts.

A clip from the CBS interview shows LaPook directly confronting RFK Jr. about the Trump administration's gutting of the HHS, asking, "Did you personally approve those cuts?"

"I, I, I'm not familiar with those cuts," RFK Jr. responded, shaking his head, before being told by LaPook that there were more than 50 pages of cuts and that he'd personally gone through them line-by-line.

"The cuts were mostly DEI cuts, which the president ordered," RFK Jr. countered, referring to the Trump administration's war on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.