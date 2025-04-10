RFK Jr. admits he's "not familiar" with cuts to his health department
Washington DC - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) admitted that he is "not familiar" with billions in cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) by President Donald Trump's administration.
Sitting down with CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook on Wednesday, RFK Jr. implied that he had no knowledge of more than $11 billion in cuts to the HHS.
Funding is set to be stripped from programs related to mental health, infectious diseases, vaccinations, addiction, and more. LaPook pointed to a more than 50-page document that he had gone through detailing the HHS cuts.
A clip from the CBS interview shows LaPook directly confronting RFK Jr. about the Trump administration's gutting of the HHS, asking, "Did you personally approve those cuts?"
"I, I, I'm not familiar with those cuts," RFK Jr. responded, shaking his head, before being told by LaPook that there were more than 50 pages of cuts and that he'd personally gone through them line-by-line.
"The cuts were mostly DEI cuts, which the president ordered," RFK Jr. countered, referring to the Trump administration's war on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denies knowledge of massive health cuts
"There were a lot," said LaPook, referring to the lengthy document. "But I'll give you an example – about $750,000 of a University of Michigan grant for adolescent diabetes was cut – did you know that?"
"I didn't know that," RFK Jr. answered. "And that's something we'll look at."
As part of RFK Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" campaign, he has overseen a nearly 25% cut of HHS staff. This was partially reversed last week, though, when RFK Jr. announced that 20% of those who lost their jobs would be reinstated.
Inquiring about the reinstatement, LaPook asked whether mistaken HHS cuts had been the fault of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), RFK Jr. refused to answer the question.
Cover photo: AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images