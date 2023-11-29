How to watch the Ron DeSantis v. Gavin Newsom debate

Alpharetta, Georgia - Presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will face off against California Governor Gavin Newsom in a televised political debate. TAG24 News has you covered with everything you need to know about the event, and how you can tune in!

California Governor Gavin Newsom (l) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (r) will go head-to-head in a Fox News debate this Thursday night. © Collage: WANG Zhao / AFP & BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The two governors are scheduled to go head-to-head on Thursday evening on Fox News with host Sean Hannity moderating.

The event, titled "The Great Red vs Blue State Debate," comes as DeSantis runs for the Republican Party primary nomination ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Though DeSantis was once thought to be the biggest rival to take on Republican front-runner Donald Trump, he is currently struggling to maintain his second-place position in the race.

Newsom, who is not running for president, has been a fierce advocate for President Joe Biden's re-election effort and is seen by many to be a rising star in the Democratic Party.

According to the network, the governors will debate on a range of issues "including the economy, the border, immigration, crime, and inflation."