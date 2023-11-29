How to watch the Ron DeSantis v. Gavin Newsom debate
Alpharetta, Georgia - Presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will face off against California Governor Gavin Newsom in a televised political debate. TAG24 News has you covered with everything you need to know about the event, and how you can tune in!
The two governors are scheduled to go head-to-head on Thursday evening on Fox News with host Sean Hannity moderating.
The event, titled "The Great Red vs Blue State Debate," comes as DeSantis runs for the Republican Party primary nomination ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.
Though DeSantis was once thought to be the biggest rival to take on Republican front-runner Donald Trump, he is currently struggling to maintain his second-place position in the race.
Newsom, who is not running for president, has been a fierce advocate for President Joe Biden's re-election effort and is seen by many to be a rising star in the Democratic Party.
According to the network, the governors will debate on a range of issues "including the economy, the border, immigration, crime, and inflation."
How to watch and/or listen to the debate
For those interested in tuning in, the debate will air live on Fox News Channel at 9 PM EST on Thursday and simulcast to Fox News Radio. The event will also be streamed on Fox News' website, but viewers will have to provide credentials for a valid cable subscription to Fox in order to access it.
For those without a cable subscription or a radio lying around, an alternative option would be to tune into a political YouTube channel that may be livestreaming their reaction to the event or else wait for an upload of the stream after the live filming is through.
The two politicians have been taking swings at each other in interviews and on social media over the past few months, so this debate is sure to be an interesting one!
Cover photo: Collage: WANG Zhao / AFP & BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP