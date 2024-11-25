Insiders spill RFK Jr.'s wife Cheryl Hines' thoughts on joining the MAGA inner circle

Los Angeles, California - Cheryl Hines, the wife of former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , is sticking by her husband's side as he prepares to serve in Donald Trump 's presidential cabinet.

The couple have had a rough year, as Kennedy faced allegations of engaging in a secret "relationship" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi (31).

On top of that, Kennedy dropped out of the presidential race to join forces with Trump's campaign, much to the ire of his more liberal-leaning wife.

Now that Trump has officially won re-election and nominated Kennedy to be his secretary of health, the well-known vaccine skeptic may soon be moving from LA to the nation's capital.

A source close to Hines recently told People that while the star was "ready to file for divorce weeks ago," as she felt her husband "publicly humiliated" her, she is simply "going with the flow" with all the coming changes.

"Bobby asked her to wait until after the election to avoid distraction," the source said. "Now, with Trump winning, even though she was very unhappy with this decision to join the Trump wagon, she is making the best of it."