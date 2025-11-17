Is Ted Cruz using Tucker Carlson feud to kick off a 2028 presidential bid?

Washington DC - Texas Senator Ted Cruz recently took aim at political commentator Tucker Carlson in a bizarre effort to launch a bid for president.

In a recent statement to Axios, Cruz criticized Carlson's isolationist foreign policy views and accused him of antisemitism.

"We have a responsibility to speak out even when it's uncomfortable," Cruz argued.

"When voices in our own movement push dangerous and misguided ideas, we can't look the other way.

"I won't hesitate to call out those who peddle destructive, vile rhetoric and threaten our principles and our future. Silence in the face of recklessness is not an option," he added.

The two have been publicly feuding since they had a contentious interview on Carlson's podcast back in June, most of which centered around their ideological differences regarding Israel.

Cruz has since been publicly criticizing Carlson on social media and in speeches.

Axios described Cruz's recent remarks as him "laying the groundwork for a 2028 presidential bid by leaning into" the feud, as he is "staking out turf as a traditional, pro-interventionist Republican."

In response, Carlson – who recently received heavy backlash for platforming open white nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes on his show – told Axios he thought Cruz's efforts were "hilarious," adding, "Good luck."