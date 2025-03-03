Is Tim Walz considering a run for president in 2028?
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Governor and former Democratic Veep pick Tim Walz has hinted that he may consider a run for the presidency in 2028, despite his loss alongside Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.
The revelations came as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who ran to be vice president alongside Harris last year, was being interviewed for a profile in The New Yorker.
"Well, I had a friend tell me, 'Never turn down a job you haven’t been offered,'" Walz said in response to New Yorker editor David Remnick, who asked the former VP candidate, "Would you run for President?"
"If I think I could offer something... I would certainly consider that," Walz admitted. "I’m also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there’s a lot of people that can do this."
According to Walz, if he finds the circumstances are right and that people believe he could win and would make a good president, he'd consider running.
"I’ll do whatever it takes. I certainly wouldn’t be arrogant enough to think that it needs to be me," he said.
Tim Walz opens up on his presidential potential
Before entering politics in Minnesota in 2006, Walz was briefly in the Army National Guard. He then became a high school social studies teacher and football coach.
Walz and former Vice President Harris lost the 2024 presidential election after the Republican ticket, fronted by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, took 312 electoral college votes.
"I’ve always said this: I didn’t prepare my life to be in these jobs, but my life prepared me well," Walz told The New Yorker. "And, if this experience I’ve had and what we’re going through right now prepares me for that, then I would."
"But I worry about people who have ambition for elected office. I don’t think you should have ambition. I think you should have a desire to do it if you’re asked to serve. And that’s kind of where I’m at."
