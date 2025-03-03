Is Tim Walz considering a run for president in 2028?

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Governor and former Democratic Veep pick Tim Walz has hinted that he may consider a run for the presidency in 2028, despite his loss alongside Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Tim Walz has hinted that he may make a run for the Presidency in 2028. © AFP/Spencer Platt/Getty images

The revelations came as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who ran to be vice president alongside Harris last year, was being interviewed for a profile in The New Yorker.

"Well, I had a friend tell me, 'Never turn down a job you haven’t been offered,'" Walz said in response to New Yorker editor David Remnick, who asked the former VP candidate, "Would you run for President?"

"If I think I could offer something... I would certainly consider that," Walz admitted. "I’m also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there’s a lot of people that can do this."

According to Walz, if he finds the circumstances are right and that people believe he could win and would make a good president, he'd consider running.

"I’ll do whatever it takes. I certainly wouldn’t be arrogant enough to think that it needs to be me," he said.