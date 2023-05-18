Marjorie Taylor Greene feels "threatened" by Rep. Jamaal Bowman after fight over George Santos

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) got into a spat with a fellow politician on the steps of the Capitol building about the possible expulsion of Rep George Santos from Congress, and said she now feels "threatened."

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a shouting match with fellow representative Jamaal Bowman (l.) over the possible expulsion of Rep George Santos (r.). © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & ZUMA Press

On Wednesday evening, Santos was answering questions from the press about his recent indictment on 13 criminal charges - which include fraud, money laundering, and filing false statements to the House of Representatives.

Santos defended himself, stating, "I am confident I will fight to clear my name."

As he was speaking, Democrat and fellow New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman heckled Santos from afar, shouting, "Kick him out! He's gotta go!" Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another New York Rep., also joined in, shouting, "You gotta give it up."

"I can't continue to address you guys," Santos told reporters, "because there's a deranged member here, so I'm gonna walk."

That's when MTG jumped in to defend her friend, attempting to drown out Bowman with her own chant of "Impeach Biden!"

Reporters surrounded the two as they got into a shouting match, as Bowman claimed the Republican Party is "hanging by a thread" and urged her to "save the party."

"No more QAnon, no more MAGA, no more debt ceiling nonsense," he added, poking fun at MTG, who is well known for spreading conspiracy theories and being a staunch Donald Trump supporter.

MTG used her typical tactic of bringing up irrelevant issues, such as Biden and the border crisis, to avoid talking about Santos directly.

While the exchange seemed harmless, with both seen laughing at times, MTG responded the following day with vitriol.