JD Vance claims unhealthy and overweight men tend to be Democrats in Joe Rogan interview

Austin, Texas - Vice presidential candidate JD Vance recently did an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, where the two claimed that "real men" are always conservatives.

The pair sat down for a three-hour interview in Rogan's Austin studio on Wednesday and, at one point, began talking about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and how he recently discovered a love for mixed martial arts.

"There are very few things that will turn you into a conservative more than martial arts training," Rogan said with a smile.

Vance then claimed that there have been studies that "connect testosterone levels in young men with conservative politics."

"Maybe that's why the Democrats want us all to be poor health and overweight is because that means that we're gonna be more liberal," Vance argued.

"If you make people less healthy, they apparently become more politically liberal. That's an interesting observation."

Vance touched on a number of other topics, including how he still believes the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and the July assassination attempt on the former president, which the Ohio senator described as "very fishy."

At one point, Vance said he "wouldn't be surprised" if he and Trump "won the normal gay guy vote," referring to gay men who do not support the transgender community.