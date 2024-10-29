Joe Rogan reveals demands Kamala Harris campaign reportedly made for podcast interview

Austin, Texas - Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan recently revealed that he had spoken with Kamala Harris ' campaign about a possible interview, but he chose to turn it down.

In a recent social media post, podcaster Joe Rogan (r.) revealed that he turned down a requested interview with Kamala Harris due to demands from her campaign. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Rogan shared a post on X explaining that the Harris campaign "has not passed" on doing an interview with him, but instead, he had refused to comply with some of their demands.

"They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her, and they only wanted to do an hour," Rogan explained. "I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin."

"My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being," he added. "I really hope we can make it happen."

Since its launch in 2009, The Joe Rogan Experience has become the most popular podcast in the world, with around 14.5 million listeners – the vast majority of which are young men.