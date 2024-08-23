JD Vance dragged on social media for "super weird" donut shop interaction

Valdosta, Georgia - Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance was recently caught on video trying to order donuts at a small shop, and "weird" doesn't even begin to describe how it went!

A video of JD Vance ordering donuts during a stop in Georgia recently went viral, as critics argue the nominee for vice president appears "inhuman." © Collage: Screenshots / X / @MeidasTouch

On Thursday, the Ohio senator was followed by cameras as he visited Holt's Sweet Shop in Georgia, but the employees at the shop weren't too thrilled to speak with him.

Vance attempted to make small talk with a female employee, who quickly told him that she'd rather not be on camera.

When he tried to explain that he was running for Vice President of the United States, she simply responded, "Okay."

He then tried to speak with other employees but was met with the same lack of enthusiasm.

And things somehow got even more awkward as he attempted to order two dozen donuts.

"Everything. A lot of glazed here. Some sprinkle stuff. A lot of cinnamon rolls. Just whatever makes sense," Vance requested.