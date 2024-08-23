JD Vance dragged on social media for "super weird" donut shop interaction
Valdosta, Georgia - Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance was recently caught on video trying to order donuts at a small shop, and "weird" doesn't even begin to describe how it went!
On Thursday, the Ohio senator was followed by cameras as he visited Holt's Sweet Shop in Georgia, but the employees at the shop weren't too thrilled to speak with him.
Vance attempted to make small talk with a female employee, who quickly told him that she'd rather not be on camera.
When he tried to explain that he was running for Vice President of the United States, she simply responded, "Okay."
He then tried to speak with other employees but was met with the same lack of enthusiasm.
And things somehow got even more awkward as he attempted to order two dozen donuts.
"Everything. A lot of glazed here. Some sprinkle stuff. A lot of cinnamon rolls. Just whatever makes sense," Vance requested.
JD Vance goes viral for awkward donut shop visit
The interaction comes as Vance attempts to shake off the narrative that he and his boss, Donald Trump, are "weird" – a label their Democratic rivals, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, have been using repeatedly in recent weeks.
The clip quickly went viral, with tons of social media users describing it as totally "awkward."
Award-winning producer and comedian W. Kamau Bell said that Vance's team failed him and should be fired because "They clearly hate you."
