JD Vance finally responds to Ukraine-veteran cousin who criticized him over Zelensky meeting

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance finally responded to criticisms made by his Ukraine -veteran cousin, who spoke out against his handling of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

JD Vance (pictured) finally responded to his cousin, who had publicly criticized him for how he handled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. © AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Over the last few weeks, JD Vance's cousin Nate Vance has spoken to multiple news outlets about his experiences fighting in Ukraine, and his opposition to the Trump administration's handling of Zelensky.

"Regardless of the situation, there's a certain level of decorum that should be reached," Nate Vance told CNN of the disastrous Oval Office meeting with Zelensky in February.

"It was really disappointing to see it."

Nate Vance also claimed that he had tried to contact his cousin over the months since he returned from fighting in Ukraine to catch up and also discuss the war, but had been unsuccessful.

In response to his cousin's comments, JD Vance told the Daily Mail that he would love to be in touch with his cousin and wished him all the best, but did not want to engage in a public argument with him.

"I love my cousin Nate, and never spoke publicly about his service in Ukraine because I didn’t want to endanger his life more than it already was," said Vance.

"As far as his criticisms, I have no interest in arguing with him in public, but I do feel the need to address one issue in particular... His failed effort to contact me," Vance said.

"I am unsure why Nate felt the need to reach out to my senate office, rather than to his mom, dad, or sister, all of whom I am in contact with regularly."