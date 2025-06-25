Tourist says he was denied entry into US after JD Vance meme found on phone

Newark, New Jersey - A Norwegian tourist claims he was recently denied entry into the US after authorities discovered a not-so-flattering meme of Vice President JD Vance on his cell phone.

In a recent interview with the Norwegian news outlet Nordlys, Mads Mikkelsen (21) said he was traveling to the US to visit friends in New York City when he was stopped by officials at Newark Liberty International Airport.



He was then taken to a room with several armed guards, where he was forced to hand over his personal belongings and was pressed "about drug trafficking, terrorist plots, and right-wing extremism."

Mikkelsen then claims he was threatened with prison time or a fine of $5,000 if he did not give officers access to his phone.



After he reluctantly gave in to their demands, authorities found a popular meme on the device, which featured an edited photo of the vice president's face with cartoonishly large features and a bald head. They also found a photo of Mikkelsen with a homemade wooden pipe.

Just a few hours later, authorities put Mikkelsen on a plane back to Norway.

In an X post, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) claimed Mikkelson wasn't denied for "any memes or political reasons," but rather because he "admitted drug use."