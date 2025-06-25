Tourist says he was denied entry into US after JD Vance meme found on phone
Newark, New Jersey - A Norwegian tourist claims he was recently denied entry into the US after authorities discovered a not-so-flattering meme of Vice President JD Vance on his cell phone.
In a recent interview with the Norwegian news outlet Nordlys, Mads Mikkelsen (21) said he was traveling to the US to visit friends in New York City when he was stopped by officials at Newark Liberty International Airport.
He was then taken to a room with several armed guards, where he was forced to hand over his personal belongings and was pressed "about drug trafficking, terrorist plots, and right-wing extremism."
Mikkelsen then claims he was threatened with prison time or a fine of $5,000 if he did not give officers access to his phone.
After he reluctantly gave in to their demands, authorities found a popular meme on the device, which featured an edited photo of the vice president's face with cartoonishly large features and a bald head. They also found a photo of Mikkelsen with a homemade wooden pipe.
Just a few hours later, authorities put Mikkelsen on a plane back to Norway.
In an X post, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) claimed Mikkelson wasn't denied for "any memes or political reasons," but rather because he "admitted drug use."
Trump's anti-immigration agenda causes traveling difficulties
Mikkelsen's story comes as there have been multiple instances of authorities stopping and detaining travelers, both foreign and domestic, as part of President Donald Trump's aggressive anti-immigration efforts.
Earlier this month, an Australian reporter claimed he was detained at Los Angeles International Airport and eventually sent home by CBP officials because of reporting he had done on pro-Palestinian protests taking place at US universities. Similar to Mikkelsen, officials claimed they actually sent him home after discovering "evidence of drug use" on his phone.
Leftist US influencer Hasan Piker was detained and questioned for hours at an airport in Chicago last month regarding his criticisms of Israel.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / X & Mandel NGAN / AFP