JD Vance gets into social media spat with Steve Bannon ally: "Mouth breathing imbecile"

Washington DC - Vice president -elect JD Vance got into a heated social media exchange with a close ally of Donald Trump 's former advisor Steve Bannon.

Vice president-elect JD Vance (r.) called a close ally of former Trump advisor Steve Bannon "a mouth breathing imbecile." © Collage: David Dee Delgado & Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Grace Chong – CFO of Bannon's far-right War Room podcast – attacked Vance and Florida Senator Marco Rubio in a post on X for missing a Senate vote that resulted in the confirmation of a new Democrat-appointed judge ahead of Trump's upcoming term.

"You guys better show up and do your one fricken job!!" Chong wrote. "[JD Vance and Marco Rubio] and the rest of you Senate Republicans that didn't bother to show up yesterday."

Vance shared Chong's post, and in response, described her as "a mouth breathing imbecile who attacks those of us in the fight rather than make herself useful."

He went on to argue that his presence at the vote wouldn't have mattered, and revealed he was meeting with Trump to interview a potential cabinet pick for FBI director.

"I tend to think it's more important to get an FBI director who will dismantle the deep state than it is for Republicans to lose a vote 49-46 rather than 49-45," Vance added. "But that's just me."