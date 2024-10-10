JD Vance hits positive favorability for the first time since becoming VP nominee

Washington DC - For the first time since becoming the Republican vice presidential candidate, JD Vance has finally achieved a positive favorability rating with voters.

According to a recent poll, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is polling positively for the first time since he entered the race. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A recent Cygnal poll, which surveyed 1,500 people between October 2 and 3, found that Vance's favorability stands at 45.4% against an unfavorability of 45%, bringing his net rating to 0.4.

It is the first time Vance has seen a positive favorability score since Donald Trump chose the Ohio senator to be his running mate back in July.

The latest results are a huge jump from a previous Cygnal poll conducted in September, which found Vance at a net rating of -8.

The boost appears to be heavily influenced by Vance's performance during his debate last month with Democrat Tim Walz, for which he received heavy praise, as he came off as far more polished than his rival.



Prior to the debate, Vance had the worst polling numbers of all the politicians on the presidential ticket, while Walz had incredibly high favorability, which he has managed to maintain.