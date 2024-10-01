JD Vance's debate prep dodges questions about "worst polling numbers" ahead of VP debate

New York, New York - Congressman Thomas Emmer has been helping JD Vance prepare for the upcoming vice presidential debate, but he has struggled with how to address the candidate's poor favorability polling.

On Tuesday, Emmer sat down for an interview with CNBC in which he detailed how he and Vance have "spent the last month going through every debate" their rival Tim Walz has done to learn all of his "favorite phrases" and "mannerisms."

Emmer argued that Walz will "rely on this folksy personality, this character that he plays" during the debate, which he claimed was "not popular" because people "do not like [Walz]" once they "get to know him."

His remarks prompted one panelist to bring up how Vance will be entering the debate with "some of the worst polling numbers" and asked if acting "prosecutorial" might help him with that.

Instead of responding to the question, Emmer ranted more about how "unlikable" Walz is. When the panelist pointed out that the poor polling was for his candidate, Emmer seemingly dodged the point and continued attacking Walz.

Despite his unpopularity, Emmer said he is confident that Vance, who he described as "a wicked smart guy," will use the debate to "introduce himself" to the country and "wipe the floor with [Walz]" by focusing on the issues.