JD Vance's debate prep dodges questions about "worst polling numbers" ahead of VP debate
New York, New York - Congressman Thomas Emmer has been helping JD Vance prepare for the upcoming vice presidential debate, but he has struggled with how to address the candidate's poor favorability polling.
On Tuesday, Emmer sat down for an interview with CNBC in which he detailed how he and Vance have "spent the last month going through every debate" their rival Tim Walz has done to learn all of his "favorite phrases" and "mannerisms."
Emmer argued that Walz will "rely on this folksy personality, this character that he plays" during the debate, which he claimed was "not popular" because people "do not like [Walz]" once they "get to know him."
His remarks prompted one panelist to bring up how Vance will be entering the debate with "some of the worst polling numbers" and asked if acting "prosecutorial" might help him with that.
Instead of responding to the question, Emmer ranted more about how "unlikable" Walz is. When the panelist pointed out that the poor polling was for his candidate, Emmer seemingly dodged the point and continued attacking Walz.
Despite his unpopularity, Emmer said he is confident that Vance, who he described as "a wicked smart guy," will use the debate to "introduce himself" to the country and "wipe the floor with [Walz]" by focusing on the issues.
Can JD Vance reintroduce himself to America?
Since Donald Trump chose Vance as his running mate and Kamala Harris chose Walz, the two vice presidential candidates have run incredibly different campaigns.
Vance has used his platform to push some of Trump's most extreme policy promises and conspiracy theories, while Walz has focused on Harris' "joyous" campaign theme.
It appears Walz's tactic may be resonating with Americans much better, as recent polling has him at a 40.1% favorability rating to Vance's 34.4%.
But Vance tapping Emmer for practice help was seen by many as a good strategic move, as he is an experienced attorney, an outspoken MAGA Republican, and a politician from Walz's state of Minnesota.
On the other hand, Walz has been prepping with former South Bend, Indiana mayor and current US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, whose recent debate performances garnered him the nickname "Slayer Pete" for being a "rhetorical assassin."
The debate, which will be hosted by CBS News, is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at 9 PM ET – and may be the last big presidential event leading up to the election in November.
Cover photo: Collage: Anna Moneymaker & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP