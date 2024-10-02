Vance and Walz take aim at each other's bosses in surprisingly lowkey VP debate

New York, New York - Vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz faced off in a surprisingly civil debate Tuesday, despite tense moments on the hot topics of migration, abortion, and the threat of war in the Middle East.

Republican VP candidate JD Vance and his Democratic counterpart, Tim Walz, held a mostly civil debate on Tuesday night. © REUTERS

Republican Vance and Democrat Walz dug into policy and avoided the bitter personal attacks that presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris exchanged during an often heated clash in September.



But the shadow of their bosses hung over the CBS debate, with Walz attacking Trump as a threat to democracy and unfit to lead America on the world stage, and Vance slamming Harris's record on the economy and migration as part of President Joe Biden's administration.

A key moment came near the end, when Vance refused to say whether he backed Trump's false claims to have won the 2020 election against Biden.

Minnesota governor Walz accused him of a "damning non-answer" and blasted Trump over the January 6, 2021 attacks on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

There was also a fiery moment when Vance had his microphone briefly muted when the moderators tried to fact-check him on migration.

Walz said false and racist stories spread by Vance and Trump about migrants in the town of Springfield, Ohio "dehumanize and villainize other human beings."

He repeated Harris' pledge to sign into law "the fairest and the toughest bill on immigration that this nation has ever seen," referring to stalled bipartisan legislation that would introduce draconian measures against migrants.