JD Vance's Hillbilly Elegy surges back into spotlight after VP announcement

Washington DC - When JD Vance's memoir Hillbilly Elegy was published in 2016, the book was widely cited as a key insight into understanding how America elected Donald Trump as president that year.

JD Vance published his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, in 2016 – years before he began a career in politics. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Now, the Republican presidential candidate has chosen the author as his running mate, thrusting the bestseller back into the spotlight.



As soon as Vance was announced on the Trump ticket, the book rocketed to the top of Amazon's list of bestselling books in the US.

Its publisher, HarperCollins, began reprinting the book, which has already sold over three million copies in the eight years since it first hit shelves, according to the New York Times.

In roughly 270 pages, Vance recounts his youth growing up in rural America that is reeling from a declining economy and loss of hope.

Raised by grandparents from Kentucky, Vance illustrates how a historically Democratic electorate of Appalachia grew to support Trump in the face of shrinking steel, coal, and agriculture industries.

It tells Vance's life story as a boy who is born into poverty but rises to the heights of Yale Law School, one of the most elite educational institutions in the country.

When the memoir came out, Vance was just a 31-year-old financier working in Silicon Valley.

The book, which was later adapted into a film on Netflix, launched Vance into the national spotlight.

He used his success to pivot to a career in politics – he was elected to the Senate from Ohio in 2022 and now is in the running for the second-highest office in the US.