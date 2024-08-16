JD Vance responds to Tim Walz debate proposal and issues a challenge of his own

Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance has agreed to debate Democrat Tim Walz in October – but added in a challenge of his own.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Republican VP candidate JD Vance (r.) has accepted Tim Walz's October 1 debate challenge – while proposing a first debate to take place earlier.
"The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already. Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both!" Vance posted on X on Thursday.

CBS announced on social media Wednesday that it had invited the two VP candidates to a debate in New York City. The network said it offered both campaigns four dates as options: September 17, September 24, October 1, and October 8.

"See you on October 1, JD," Walz replied on X.

Vance initially gave a less than fully committal response when asked about the October debate on Fox News on Wednesday, slamming what he called "fake news media garbage."

It's not yet clear whether Walz has accepted the challenge to appear at the earlier CNN debate.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has agreed to two of three debates proposed by Republican rival Donald Trump, with the first to take place September 10 hosted by ABC News.

