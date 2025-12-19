Charlie Kirk's widow Erika makes big push for JD Vance 2028 presidential run

Washington DC - The widow of murdered right-wing activist Charlie Kirk has endorsed JD Vance for president in 2028, firing an early starting gun on the White House race, and offering the backing of the influential youth organization founded by her husband.

Erika Kirk (r.) has endorsed Vice President JD Vance for the presidential ticket in 2028. © Collage: Olivier Touron / AFP & Ryan Collerd / AFP

Erika Kirk, whose husband's Turning Point USA was a major player in mobilizing young people to vote for Donald Trump in 2024, told thousands of attendees she was backing the vice president to become the 48th president.

"We are going to get my husband's friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible," she said on Thursday night at AmericaFest, the first major Turning Point gathering since Charlie Kirk was killed.

Vance is due to speak at the gathering on Sunday.

The endorsement comes as the Make America Great Again movement begins to look to a future without Trump.

Vance has not yet committed to running in 2028, but he is widely expected to put himself forward.

An early endorsement from a group that has become increasingly powerful within the movement could help to create momentum that makes a Vance candidacy seem inevitable.

But it also comes at a time when fractures in the MAGA movement are becoming increasingly obvious, and as some key figures are starting to express frustration and disillusionment with Trump.