JD Vance brings chaos to small town while visiting "poshest" farm shop in the UK

Cotswolds, UK - Vice President JD Vance and his family are currently vacationing in a small UK town, but his visit has been causing chaos for the locals.

Vice President JD Vance is receiving backlash from locals of a small UK town after his disruptive visit on Monday sent the area into lockdown. © Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP

According to the Daily Mail, the Vances on Monday popped into the Daylesford Organic farm, a shop known as "one of the poshest in the UK" because of its high-priced goods.

The visit left locals disgruntled, as the vice president's 18-car motorcade, along with road closures, security checkpoints, and Secret Service presence, has put the small countryside town in a lockdown.



The stop came as the Vances have been staying at Dean Manor, a luxury 18th-century rental that costs around $11,000-a-week.

The manor is located in Charlbury, a town with fewer than 3,000 residents that has also had to deal with a disruption to its calm norm.

The Telegraph reports that Pippa Hornby, the owner of the manor, sent a letter to nearby residents, saying she was "so sorry for the circus that is there for the next few days."

Since President Donald Trump was re-elected, Vance has taken a number of vacations that have been met with controversy. Last week, it was reported that he had the water levels of a river in Ohio raised so that he could go kayaking for his birthday.