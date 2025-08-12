JD Vance brings chaos to small town while visiting "poshest" farm shop in the UK
Cotswolds, UK - Vice President JD Vance and his family are currently vacationing in a small UK town, but his visit has been causing chaos for the locals.
According to the Daily Mail, the Vances on Monday popped into the Daylesford Organic farm, a shop known as "one of the poshest in the UK" because of its high-priced goods.
The visit left locals disgruntled, as the vice president's 18-car motorcade, along with road closures, security checkpoints, and Secret Service presence, has put the small countryside town in a lockdown.
The stop came as the Vances have been staying at Dean Manor, a luxury 18th-century rental that costs around $11,000-a-week.
The manor is located in Charlbury, a town with fewer than 3,000 residents that has also had to deal with a disruption to its calm norm.
The Telegraph reports that Pippa Hornby, the owner of the manor, sent a letter to nearby residents, saying she was "so sorry for the circus that is there for the next few days."
Since President Donald Trump was re-elected, Vance has taken a number of vacations that have been met with controversy. Last week, it was reported that he had the water levels of a river in Ohio raised so that he could go kayaking for his birthday.
Activists from the Stop Trump Coalition have confirmed to Good Morning Britain that they are planning to stage a "Vance Not Welcome Party" to protest his Cotswolds visit.
Cover photo: Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP