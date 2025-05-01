JD Vance casts deciding Senate vote on resolution to block Trump's tariffs

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance recently swooped in at the last minute to cast a tie-breaking vote against a Senate effort to block President Donald Trump 's controversial tariff policies.

On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance (c.) cast a vote to block a Senate resolution that sought to challenge President Donald Trump's tariff policies. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

According to CNN, the Senate voted on the bipartisan resolution on Wednesday, leaving it evenly split at 49 - 49.

But later that evening, after Majority Leader John Thune moved to ensure the resolution could not be brought forward again, Vance traveled to Capitol Hill to settle the matter and voted in favor of his boss's efforts.

The resolution sought to block Trump's attempts to implement large tariffs on hundreds of countries, the biggest of which is directed at China, which he has hit with a 145% tax on imported goods.

His unprecedented trade policies have sparked trade wars with US allies, damaged the US and other world economies, and have seen a rise in prices for Americans on everyday goods.

GOP Sen. Rand Paul, who cosponsored the resolution, and others have argued that the US Constitution clearly states that all new taxes are supposed to originate in the House of Representatives, not the president.