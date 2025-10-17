Trump praises billionaire Miriam Adelson for major role in pushing US to back Israel

Jerusalem, Israel - President Donald Trump recently gave a shoutout to billionaire Miriam Adelson for her immense role in getting the US to support Israel over the years.

In a recent speech, President Donald Trump (r.) praised billionaire Miriam Adelson (l.) for using her power to influence US policies towards Israel. © Collage: Julia Demaree Nikhinson & EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP &

On Monday, Trump visited Jerusalem, where he gave a speech to Israel's parliament regarding the recent ceasefire deal brokered between Israel and Hamas.

At one point, the president began praising Adelson and her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, for their help in shaping US policy towards Israel.

"Stand up, Miriam," Trump said to the billionaire, garnering massive applause from the audience.

Trump went on to claim that Miriam and her husband "had more trips to the White House than anybody else" to demand pro-Israel policies, and said he moved the US embassy to Jerusalem to fulfill a promise made to them.

He even suggested Adelson may love the foreign country more than the US.

"I'm going to get her in trouble with this – but I actually asked her once, 'So Miriam: I know you love Israel. What do you love more, the United States or Israel?' She refused to answer," Trump claimed.

"That means that might be an issue, I must say," he added.