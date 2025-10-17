Trump praises billionaire Miriam Adelson for major role in pushing US to back Israel
Jerusalem, Israel - President Donald Trump recently gave a shoutout to billionaire Miriam Adelson for her immense role in getting the US to support Israel over the years.
On Monday, Trump visited Jerusalem, where he gave a speech to Israel's parliament regarding the recent ceasefire deal brokered between Israel and Hamas.
At one point, the president began praising Adelson and her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, for their help in shaping US policy towards Israel.
"Stand up, Miriam," Trump said to the billionaire, garnering massive applause from the audience.
Trump went on to claim that Miriam and her husband "had more trips to the White House than anybody else" to demand pro-Israel policies, and said he moved the US embassy to Jerusalem to fulfill a promise made to them.
He even suggested Adelson may love the foreign country more than the US.
"I'm going to get her in trouble with this – but I actually asked her once, 'So Miriam: I know you love Israel. What do you love more, the United States or Israel?' She refused to answer," Trump claimed.
"That means that might be an issue, I must say," he added.
The Adelsons' immense influence on US politics explained
Trump's praise comes as the Adelsons have faced heavy criticism in recent years for using their immense wealth to influence politicians and shape US policy.
The Adelsons, who have been close allies of Trump for years, created the super PAC Preserve America, which helped Trump win reelection and has served as a powerful pro-Israel lobby.
A senior US official also told Reuters that Miriam "played a behind-the-scenes role" in urging Trump to seek the return of hostages that Hamas abducted from Israel in 2023.
According to AIPAC Tracker, Trump has taken over $230 million from pro-Israel interest groups since 2020. Preserve America PAC is the biggest contributor, having given over $215 million.
Cover photo: Collage: Julia Demaree Nikhinson & EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP &