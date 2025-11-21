JD Vance dubs Trump's "fascist" joke with Mamdani his all-time favorite MAGA moment

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance has crowned what is now one of his new favorite moments from his boss, President Donald Trump .

In a recent social media post, JD Vance (r.) deemed Donald Trump joking about fascism with Zohran Mamdani (l.) one of his top MAGA moments of all time. © Collage: Andrew Harnik & TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Vance shared an X post in which he wrote that "POTUS had a lot of good moments, but this is an all-timer."

The post included a clip from Trump's Oval Office meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani earlier that day, where a reporter asked the Democratic socialist if he still believes Trump is a "fascist."

As Mamdani began to respond, Trump interjected, "That's okay, you can just say yes... It's easier than explaining it."

The meeting came after Trump and Mamdani spent the last few months publicly criticizing each other.

While Friday's meeting was expected to be contentious, the two politicians were surprisingly cordial. Trump even praised Mamdani's historic win and described him as "a man who really wants to see New York be great again."

A debate erupted in the comments under Vance's post, as Trump supporters argued that the president had gotten Mamdani to "kiss the ring," while Mamdani fans argued that Trump's apparent change of heart showed that he had managed to make Trump fold.